Police arrest suspect in east Charlotte double homicide

Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a young Charlotte couple.

Detectives say 32-year-old Everett Connor is facing two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony breaking and entering, all in connection to the deaths of Asa Shannon and Siojvon Joseph.

Around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, officers were called to the 1400 block of Atando Avenue about a vehicle that went down an embankment.

Inside, Shannon and Joseph were found with gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Connor as a suspect. He was taken into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Connor was interviewed by detectives and later taken to the Mecklenburg County jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS, or call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

