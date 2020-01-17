Police believe New York murder suspect may have fled to North Carolina

article

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and New York State Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for murder.

Jamaad Mikal Murphy, 26, is wanted for the murder of Matthew Napoleoni that occurred in Middletown, New York on November 3, 2019.

It is believed that Murphy fled New York shortly thereafter and may have traveled to North Carolina.

He's described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who spots Murphy is asked to exercise caution and call 911 immediately. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.