Expand / Collapse search

Police chase down man armed with assault rifle in Uptown

Published 
Updated just in
News
FOX 46 Charlotte

Police chase down man carrying assault weapon in Uptown

CMPD chased down and arrested a man who was carrying an assault weapon in 2nd Ward early Saturday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - CMPD arrested a man carrying an assault weapon in 2nd Ward early Saturday morning.

Fox 46 was on the scene and the weapon appeared to have a drum attached to it. It is unclear at this time who the suspect is or what the intentions with the gun were.

He dropped the gun at the corner of Stonewall and McDowell. The suspect was caught 60 yeards away from where he dropped the gun.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.