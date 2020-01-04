Police chase down man armed with assault rifle in Uptown

CMPD arrested a man carrying an assault weapon in 2nd Ward early Saturday morning.

Fox 46 was on the scene and the weapon appeared to have a drum attached to it. It is unclear at this time who the suspect is or what the intentions with the gun were.

He dropped the gun at the corner of Stonewall and McDowell. The suspect was caught 60 yeards away from where he dropped the gun.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.