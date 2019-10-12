Police chase, officer involved shooting near Lancaster

article

A police chase resulted in an officer-involved shooting with a Union County deputy on Saturday, according to authorities.

The chase began in Union County and ended in Lancaster County, South Carolina. Lancaster officials were not involved and this became a SLED and Union County investigation.

The situation began with a burglary call in progress near 6400 Plyler Mill Road, just south of Monroe. The suspect fled in a vehicle to South Carolina according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred on Camp Creek Road in Lancaster. It is unclear the extent of the injuries of the suspect who was shot.

This is a developing story and we'll have the latest details on Fox 46 News at 6 p.m.