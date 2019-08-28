Police chase through Gaston, Lincoln Counties ends in wreck

article

A police pursuit in Gaston and Lincoln counties involving a stolen vehicle ended with a car wreck Sunday, police say.

Officials responed to calls shortly before 6 p.m. about a stolen car from Mecklenburg County. Officers in Gaston responed, located the vehicle, and attempted to stop it when the chase began. The car eventually crashed into a soybean field on Pleasant Grove Church Road north of Crouse in Lincoln County.

The occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene, two of whome were tracked down and taken into custody. Stanley resident Corey Anderson, 30, was the driver of the vehicle and faces multiple charges including theft and eluding arrest.

It is unclear at this time who the other individual arrested is.

This is an ongoing investigation.