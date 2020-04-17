Police: Child rushed to the hospital with serious injuries in east Charlotte wreck

article

A child was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Friday morning following a two-vehicle wreck in east Charlotte, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 5:35 a.m. Friday, April 17 near the intersection of North Sharon Amity and Shamrock Drive.

CMPD tells FOX 46 it’s still too early to confirm any sequence of events; however, they can confirm there was a juvenile transported by MEDIC to the hospital with serious injuries.

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing story.