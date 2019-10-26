Police cruisers crash chasing gunfire

article

Two CMPD SUV's collided with each other during a response to a shooting in north Charlotte on Friday night. The department announced on Saturday it is opening an investigation into the incident.

Officers responded to calls around 11 p.m. Friday about a shooting nearby 2200 Augusta Street. Both vehicles, traveling on Beatties Ford Road with their lights and sirens activated were near Holly Street Road when the lead SUV responding heard gunshots behind them and attempted to make a U-turn. While making the U-turn the other police SUV collided, hitting the driver's side door.

The four officers involved in the accident were transported to the hospital with serious injuries and have all since been released.

This investigation remains active.

