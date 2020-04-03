Police, deputies, troopers plan ‘Circle of Hope’ caravan to applaud Forsyth County medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus fight

article

Officers, deputies and troopers are teaming up to bring a "Circle of Hope" to Forsyth County.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says they're working with Kernersville police, Winston-Salem police and Highway Patrol for the special Friday operation.

Beginning at 4:15 p.m., the agencies plan to send a fleet of patrol vehicles out to four Forsyth County medical centers: Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.

The fleets will caravan to each center, driving around the hospital with lights flashing, and applaud the word of the medical professionals combating the coronavirus pandemic.

“I realize these are different and difficult times for our entire community," said Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. "In response to that, we have to be more than business as usual. People are stressed and stretched, and we have to be the light in these uncertain times. Operation Circle of Hope is just one way for our community law enforcement agencies to collaborate, showing our unity and support for our medical professionals and our entire community.”