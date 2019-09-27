Expand / Collapse search

Police desperately searching for missing 79-year-old woman in Charlotte

FOX 46 Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is actively searching for a missing 79-year-old woman who was last seen in east Charlotte. 

Earline Leon was last seen on foot near the 7500 block of Hitching Post Lane. She is described as a black female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 90 pounds with gray hair. 

Police said Leon was last seen wearing a pink, white and green striped shirt with black pants and pink slippers. 

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately. 