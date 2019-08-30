Police discover vehicle belonging to Statesville man who disappeared in 2018

article

A vehicle belonging to a Statesville man who has been missing for more than a year was just found on an abandoned piece of property east of the city, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Marty Teague's vehicle, a '94 dark green with tan trim Jeep Cherokee with NC plate FBV-6537, was found on the city limits Friday, Aug. 30 along Sain Road.

The 53-year-old father was last seen around noon on July 24, 2018 at his home on Simonton Road. Teague has blue eyes and gray hair.

"I want my dad home. He has four grandkids that are worried. They want to see their grandfather and I don't know what to tell them. Those are questions I don't want to answer," his daughter Kansas Bonanno said to FOX 46 back in August of 2018.

The Statesville Police Department, Iredell Search and Rescue, NC State Bureau of Investigation and Troutman Fire are conducting a search of the area at this time.