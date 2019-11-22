Police: Driver clocked at 79 mph in 35 mph zone in Ballantyne

article

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is cracking down on drinking, speeding, and out-of-control drivers in the area.

Officers in the South Division teamed up with the Motor Unit in the Ballantyne area Thursday and conducted 46 traffic stops, including one driver who was speeding 79 mph is a 35 mph zone in a heavy pedestrian area, they said.

From 9 p.m. Thursday to 2:30 a.m. Friday, DWI Task Force joined officers from eight divisions to conduct a traffic saturation patrol on E. Independence Blvd., John Belt Fwy, and Brookshire Blvd.

A total of 102 traffic stops were made, five people were arrested, and 137 charges were filed including five DWIs, one DWI arrest for a driver who was under 21, and 34 speeding tickets.

"We ask that everyone slow down, pay attention and put down their mobile device while driving," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.