Police: Driver killed after crashing into tree in southwest Charlotte
article
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A man has died following a single-vehicle wreck Sunday night in southwest Charlotte, police said.
The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, March 22 on Erwin Road near Moss Road.
CMPD officers said the driver, who was operating a 2006 Lexus, was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a tree head-on. The driver, identified as Thaddeus Olvin Dewese, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dewese was not wearing a seatbelt. Excessive speed is a contributing factor to this crash and alcohol use is suspected, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.