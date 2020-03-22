Police: Driver killed after crashing into tree in southwest Charlotte

article

A man has died following a single-vehicle wreck Sunday night in southwest Charlotte, police said.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, March 22 on Erwin Road near Moss Road.

CMPD officers said the driver, who was operating a 2006 Lexus, was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a tree head-on. The driver, identified as Thaddeus Olvin Dewese, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dewese was not wearing a seatbelt. Excessive speed is a contributing factor to this crash and alcohol use is suspected, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.