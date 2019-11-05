Police find large drug stash after responding to woman's overdose

article

The Lenoir Police confiscated a large amount of drugs and guns after responding to a woman's overdose on Monday.

Officers responded to calls about an overdose around 3 p.m. on Monday on Spruce Street in Lenoir and found Crystal Mooney, 36, lying unconscious without a pulse in the basement of the home.

She was given Narcan nasal spray and started to improve. Mooney was taken to Caldwell UNC Healthcare and was later discharged.

Search warrants were then obtained for the home and cocaine, heroin, fentanyl with a value of about $642,000 was seized. Multiple firearms including an M-4 rifle were also seized.

Mooney was arrested along with Lance Mooney, 38, and William Mooney. 63. It is unclear at this time what the relationship is of the three. All three lived at the residence, according to the police report.

Multiple charges are being brought including drug trafficking and resisting arrest.