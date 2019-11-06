Police ID driver wanted after fleeing hit-and-run scene

article

Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a man they say is the suspect that fled the scene after last month's hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist hospitalized in Rock Hill.

Brian Waters was determined as the suspect and detectives so far have unsuccessfully been able to take Waters into custody.

TRUCK STRIKES, DRAGS MOTORCYCLIST IN ROCK HILL

The accident occurred on October 25 around 9 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Woodard Road. Police say the truck, driven by Waters, struck a Suzuki motorcycle dragging the driver down the road. The motorcycle operator was taken to Piedmont Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

