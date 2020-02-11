Police identify bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on The Plaza

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police have identified the bicyclist who was hit and killed on The Plaza Saturday night.

Police say Karim Abdul Akbar, 62, was struck just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 in the 3600 block of The Plaza. CMPD officers, Charlotte Fire and Medic all responded to the scene. Akbar was pronounced dead minutes after officials arrived.

Preliminary information indicates that Akbar was crossing the road when a car traveling northeast in the right lane hit him. Akbar and the boke were thrown out of the roadway by the impact and came to rest in the grass near the sidewalk. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver did not stop at the scene. Police are continuing to search for this suspect. No information about the vehicle has been released at this time.