Police identify man found shot to death in north Charlotte driveway

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in the driveway of a home overnight in north Charlotte, police said.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Corey Kenneth Miller. His family has been notified of his death.

The deadly shooting happened around 12:41 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16 in the 2500 block of Rachel Street.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers found Miller in the driveway of a home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives were canvassing the area to determine if there were any additional witnesses to this murder.

This is an ongoing and active investigation. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.