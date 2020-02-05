Police identify man shot and killed inside Charlotte Mexican restaurant

article

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed Wednesday evening inside a local Mexican restaurant.

Juan Velazquez Hernandez, 38, was gunned down inside the La Poblanita Bar and Grill located at 1925 Westinghouse Boulevard Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives determined that an adult male suspect had entered the restaurant and shot Hernandez. The motive behind the shooting is still unknown, police said.

At the time of the shooting, the victim was working for a business that was hired by the restaurant to perform maintenance on some kitchen equipment.

This case remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

