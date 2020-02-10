Police identify man shot, killed in front yard of Albemarle home

The Albemarle Police Department has identified a man who was found shot in the yard of a residence this past weekend and later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Tristan Edward Crump, 33, of Albemarle, was found shot at 6:52 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 in the yard of a home located along Henry Jay Street.

He was transported to Atrium Health Stanly for treatment and later died from his injuries, police said.

Detectives continue to line up the events of that night. At this point in the investigation, they said they're following up on all available leads.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Albemarle Police Dept. at 704-984-9500 or people can leave an anonymous tip at 704-984-9511.