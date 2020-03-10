Police identify man shot, killed not far from UNC Charlotte campus

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified a man who was shot and killed Tuesday night not far from the campus of UNC Charlotte.

The victim has been identified as Lamar McNeil, 43. His family has been notified of his death.

Officers responded to calls regarding a gunshot wound victim around 9 p.m. near 2100 Wit Way off of W.T. Harris Boulevard. McNeil was found inside an apartment complex and immediately transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no known suspect at this time. CSI, K-9, aviation, and the DA's office were among those on the scene.

This remains an active and open investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

