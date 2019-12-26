Police identify victim in deadly Christmas Eve shooting

article

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed at a gas station in north Charlotte.

Officers say George Agee Jr., 63, was shot multiple times in the gas station parking lot in the 1500 block of North Tryon Street. The call came in at 8:54 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

He was taken to the hospital by Medic where he later died.

CMPD: MAN SHOT, KILLED IN NORTH CHARLOTTE WHEN FIGHT TURNS DEADLY

Detectives say the Agee got into a fight with an employee contracted with the store before the shooting. Police say they are not looking for any other suspects.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to Detective Fitch, the lead detective assigned to the case, or another homicide unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.