Police identify victim in east Charlotte shooting

article

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an incident off Central Avenue, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim has been identified as Reyno Leocadio Melgar, 47. His family has been notified of his death.

CMPD officers and Medic were called to the scene near the 3500 block of Burner Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Medic said one person was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police later confirmed to FOX 46 that the person died.

Another patient was being treated for less serious injuries. Homicide detectives said no suspect was being sought.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.