Police identify victim in north Charlotte homicide as 17-year-old

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the victim in Tuesday night's homicide in north Charlotte as a 17-year-old young man.

Qa’dir Avery Alverest was shot and killed by an unknown suspect in the 6400 block of Heatherbrook Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.

His family has been notified of his death, police said.

This remains an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with additional information on this murder is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.