Police identify woman shot and killed in north Charlotte

Police have identified a woman who was shot and killed Thursday night in north Charlotte.

Lillie Mae Stewart, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene around 7:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Fagan Way. Officers had been called to the scene for multiple reports of shots fired.

"I got up and walked out there and saw all the police cars and they had it roped off and they say someone had got shot," neighbor Moran Smith said. .

Preliminary information indicates that the victim and the female suspect knew each other and they, along with a man, were inside the house together when an argument broke out.

The confrontation escalated and at some point the women went into the front yard where the victim died.

"Some type of dispute was initiated. The victim and the suspect ended up outside and there was some sort of dispute and the victim sustained significant trauma," said Maj. Butler with CMPD. "We did get a report of approxiamtely three gun shots that were heard prior to officers arrival."

The cause of death hasn't been confirmed but neighbors told police they heard shots fired during the incident.

"It's not an area where we receive a high call for service volume but obviously anywhere somethign happens we go when we're needed," Butler said.

Detectives are canvassing the area for additional witnesses. This is Charlotte's 77th homicide of the year. The last one took place just two days ago on Rachel Street in the Druid Hills neighborhood.

"This the first time I heard it in my neighborhood down on this end but nowadays crime happens all over Charlotte," Smith said.