Police identity woman murdered in northeast Charlotte; suspect charged

An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman early Sunday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Corey Lamar Vega, 23, has been charged with the murder of Ebony Tamia Harrison, 27, police said.

Around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 officers were called to 5100 Reagan Drive in reference to someone being shot in the area. Officers in the North Tryon Division also heard shots fired and immediately responded.

Harrison was found in the area suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators tell FOX 46 a party was being held at a business park at the time of the incident.

Vega was detained at the scene Sunday by responding officers. He was subsequently transported to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and interviewed by homicide detectives. After interviewing Vega, additional witnesses, and collecting physical evidence at the scene, detectives said they had probable cause to charge Vega. He was transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with futher information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.