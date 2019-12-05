Police investigating after 1 shot in Rock Hill

article

Rock Hill police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue where they found a 49-year-old victim sitting on the steps of a home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS arrived and began treating the man, who was later flown to CMC in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries.

Rock Hill police are continuing to investigate. They have not released any information on possible suspects or the identity of the victim at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 803-329-7293.