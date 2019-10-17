Police investigating after man shot, killed in Chester

article

Chester Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday.

Officers were called to the area of Lowry Street and Jeter Street after a caller reported that shots had been fired. Upon arrival, officers and EMS found a man with a gunshot wound. Aid was rendered, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and the Chester County coroner was called.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Dewayne Allen Wilson Jr. Police have not released any information about a suspect or arrests.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Chester Police Department at 803-377-2100 or 1-800-CRIMESTOPPERS.