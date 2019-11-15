Police investigating after video of sex act involving animal sent to middle school students via Airdrop

article

Police in Gaston County are investigating after someone allegedly tried sending videos showing a sex act with an animal via Air Drop to students and staff at Holbrook Middle school.

Lowell police say the incident took place Nov. 4. Parents were notified of the incident and officers say there was no danger to the students or staff.

Air Drop is a feature on iPhones, iPads, iPods and Macs that lets a user share files, photos and other content via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to other Mac devices physically close to you via using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. When a user receives an Air Drop they can accept or decline.

Students who got the video wrongly associated a fellow student as being involved and rumors began to spread. That's when administration was made aware and Lowell Police were then contacted.

The Gaston County Police Department, also investigating the incident, tells FOX 46 that they have no way of knowing how many students received the Air Drop and they don't know if has been sent again since the initial incident.

Officers are relying on parents' and students' cooperation to report it if the video is being dropped.

Determining if working with Apple to find out who initially accessed and shared the video is part of the investigative process, according to Capt. Billy Downey with Gaston County PD. That information will not be released at this time.

Capt. Downey says they are unsure if it was a student or someone in close proximity to the school who dropped the video. This is based on how Airdrop works.

When FOX 46 asked if any charges would be filed against students sharing the video, police said the Gaston County District Attorney's office would make that decision.

No one from the school is involved in this airdrop being sent, Lowell police say. Unfortunately, the student who was wrongly associated became the target of extreme bullying. As a result, Gaston County Schools are investigating bullying incidents.

The multi-agency investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lowell Police Department Capt. C. Moore at 704-824-3518, Gaston County Police Detective J. Brienza at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.