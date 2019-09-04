Police investigating deadly road rage incident in north Charlotte

article

CMPD is investigating a road rage incident that turned deadly in north Charlotte.

Officer were called to West Sugar Creek Road around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday for a crash involving two car. After arriving at the scene of the accident, police and Medic found a man in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim and suspect got into an argument after the crash occurred. The victim got out of the car, and was shot by the suspect.

The suspect stayed at the scene and attempted to render aid to the victim.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses, and are not looking for any additional suspects.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly Detective Echols, the lead detective on the case, or another Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.