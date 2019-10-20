Police investigating deadly shooting in South End

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in Southe End.

Officers were called to the 300 block of West Boulevard near South Tryon Street after a person was shot just after 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

CMPD says a verbal altercation began inside of a Bojangles and spilled outside. The suspect shot the victim in the parking lot, according to a restaurant employee and fled the scene.

Another eyewitness told FOX 46 that they saw a woman running and leaving in an SUV.

They say the suspect left in a newer model white Nissan Rouge headed toward I-77. Multiple people were inside the car, so there is no individual suspect description at this time.

This is Charlotte's 88th homicide of the year. Police are talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video. No other information has been released at this time.