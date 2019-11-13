Police investigating north Charlotte shooting that left 1 injured

Authorities are questioning several suspects after shots were fired at a north Charlotte business while people were inside, leaving one person injured.

Police were called to the 400 block of Atondo Avenue Tuesday evening for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they encountered two metal buildings right beside each other that both appeared to be auto shops.

Police say two individuals were inside one of those buildings when it was shot into twice. An adult male was hit in the buttocks. He was taken to the hospital by MEDIC with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shots were fired from inside the second auto shop and multiple individuals who were inside that building were detained.

No other information has been released at this time.

