Police: Lincolnton woman stabs man in self-defense

Updated 1 hour ago
Lincolnton
File Photo: Mugshot from 10/24/18 when Boyles was arrested on a failure to appear warrant. 

LINCOLNTON, N.C. - An altercation between a couple led to a stabbing in Lincoln County on Wednesday, police say.

Lincolnton resident Jeffrey Boyles, 39, will be charged with assault on a female. Officers responded to calls about a domestic issue on Highway 73 near Red Hill Way in Lincolnton.

According to police, Boyles was stabbed in the shoulder by his girlfriend in self-defense as she was being attacked inside of a vehicle. 

Officials were able to locate the female victim at her home in Vale where she showed fresh signs of a physical assault to her head and body. The woman was transported to Atrium Health-Lincoln to be treated for her injuries. The suspect, Boyles, is being treated for injuries at Atrium Health CMC. He remains in the hospital for treatment. 

This investigation remains open.