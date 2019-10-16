Police: Lincolnton woman stabs man in self-defense

article

An altercation between a couple led to a stabbing in Lincoln County on Wednesday, police say.

Lincolnton resident Jeffrey Boyles, 39, will be charged with assault on a female. Officers responded to calls about a domestic issue on Highway 73 near Red Hill Way in Lincolnton.

According to police, Boyles was stabbed in the shoulder by his girlfriend in self-defense as she was being attacked inside of a vehicle.

Officials were able to locate the female victim at her home in Vale where she showed fresh signs of a physical assault to her head and body. The woman was transported to Atrium Health-Lincoln to be treated for her injuries. The suspect, Boyles, is being treated for injuries at Atrium Health CMC. He remains in the hospital for treatment.

This investigation remains open.