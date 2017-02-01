Police make 2nd arrest in 2017 deadly stabbing
article
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A man has been arrested for a murder that occurred in 2017, CMPD announced Friday.
After a continued investigation, police received a warrant and took Travis Vick, 33, into custody on Friday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Vick is the second arrest made in a deadly stabbing that occurred near Vancouver Drive in 2017 at around 2 a.m. Shenika Simpson was pronounced dead on the scene. Michael Boone, 31, is believed to be an acquaintance of Simpson's, and was also charged in her murder.