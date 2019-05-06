Police make arrests in deadly summer shooting in E CLT

article

Police have arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in south east Charlotte this summer.

Detectives have charged Datrius McHam, 22, and Zsaquan Burris, 21, with the murder of Melvin Bell, 59.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had been searching for clues as to who shot and killed Bell, who was shot in the back in May.

Officers rushed to the 3000 block of Washburn Avenue at 11:17 p.m. Sunday, May 5 for reports of shots fired in the area.

McHam is charged with murder and Burris is charged as an accessory.