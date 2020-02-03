Police: Man arrested after pointing gun at other vehicle during road rage incident in Chester County

article

A man has been arrested after authorities said he pointed a firearm out the window of his vehicle at another car during a road rage incident in Chester County.

The incident happened just after 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3 along Interstate-77 northbound near Exit 65.

According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 stating that another driver had pointed a firearm out of his window at him at the Exit 65 on-ramp northbound lane heading towards York County.

As deputies got to the scene, they spoke with Allan Peek, 65, who stated he was being followed too closely from behind by a white GMC pickup truck. He said after several attempts to persuade the white truck to back off he then pulled to the side of the roadway and called South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Peek said the white truck followed behind him and pulled over behind his vehicle. After a few moments, Peek then continued on the road toward York County and both vehicles were stopped by law enforcement at the 73-mile marker on I-77.

As deputies were speaking with Peek at the scene, the driver of the white GMC pickup truck told police that he had been traveling on I-77 and Peek had been traveling at a slow rate of speed. The driver said he then flashed his front vehicle headlights to see if Peek would move over to the next available lane. He said that's when Peek rolled down his driver side window and pointed a black.36 caliber revolver at him.

After seeing the firearm, the driver of the white GMC pickup truck backed off and then waited for State Highway Patrol.

Peek was taken into custody and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm.