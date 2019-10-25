Police: Man arrested in east Charlotte shooting that left 1 seriously injured

article

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody for a Monday morning shooting in east Charlotte that left a man seriously injured.

At 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 21, police were called to the 4800 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard where they found a man with a gunshot wound next to a Nissan sedan. He was taken to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary information indicated that the victim had been a passenger in the Nissan and that a second person who had been in the car fled the scene on foot. A K-9 unit was brought to the scene, but no suspects were found.

Following an investigation, Kehlan Johnson, 41, was developed as a suspect.

Johnson met with detectives at CMPD headquarters Friday and was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or 704-334-1600.