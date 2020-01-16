Police: Man fires shots at suspects who tried to steal vehicle at west Charlotte gas station

article

A man fired several shots at his own vehicle Thursday morning after police said a group of "kids" tried to steal his car from a west Charlotte gas station.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at a Circle K gas station located in the 500 block of Little Rock Road.

The victim, who is in his 20s and has a concealed carry license, told FOX 46 that he "unloaded his entire magazine at his own car, aiming at the tires," after he saw two suspects jump into his car at pump #1 at the gas station. The suspects reportedly showed a weapon as they drove off on at least three flat tires.

The victim told FOX 46 it was surreal to fire shots at his own car Thursday morning.

CMPD's helicopter, 'Snoopy,' was flying in the area and was able to locate the empty stolen vehicle nearby. The suspects remain on the loose, police said.

