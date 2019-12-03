Police: Man found shot, killed along Rock Hill road

A man was found shot and killed along a road in Rock Hill Monday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

On Monday, Dec. 2 at 9:58 p.m., officers were called to the area of Blackmon Street and Archer Drive for reports of a shooting. Further information indicated a man was lying in the road.

As officers got to the scene, they found a 24-year-old man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division is currently continuing to investigate this shooting as a homicide. If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are encouraged to call the Rock Hill Police Criminal Investigations Division at 803 329-7293.