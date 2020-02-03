Police: Man hit, killed by train in University City

article

A man was hit and killed by a train in University City over the weekend, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg police.

At 7:20 p.m. police say on Saturday, Feb. 1, officers responded to a report of a person on railroad tracks near the intersection of Old Concord Road and John Kirk Drive.

When they arrived, they found a victim, later identified as 25-year-old Codey Alexander Humphreys, on the tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene by MEDIC.

Preliminary information gathered by detectives indicates that the victim’s truck got stuck in the mud after he drove onto the grass between the tracks and Old Concord Road. Humpherys called a friend for help and began walking between the track’s when he was struck by a northbound train.

CMPD is working with Norfolk Southern Railroad investigators to determine the exact train that struck Humphreys.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Williams at (704) 432-2169 or by calling CrimeStoppers at (704) 334-1600.