Police: Man in ski mask uses multiple guns to fire into crowd in Gastonia

Gastonia police say a suspect wearing a ski mask fired wildly into a crowd of people Friday.

Officers were called to West Rankin Avenue at North King Street shortly before noon where they say a crowd of people were gathered near a home.

Police say someone came up to the crowd in a ski mask and started firing. Multiple shell casings from multiple caliber weapons were found at the scene.

No one was injured, but at least one home was damaged.

FOX 46 is working to learn more about what happened and if police have any suspects at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.