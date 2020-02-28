Police: Man killed, 3 suspects in custody in north Charlotte

article

A man was shot and killed in north Charlotte this afternoon, according to police.

Just before 4 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Azalea Hills Drive where they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity will be released once the family was notified.

Three people are being questioned by police in connection to the crime. Police are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.

LIVE FROM AZALEA HILLS DRIVE