Police: Man shot, killed in Monroe

A man was shot and killed in Monroe Sunday night, according to police.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Commerce Drive around 10:30 p.m. where they found Alvin Brewer, 42, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Brewer had shallow breathing and was taken to the hospital by Union County EMS. He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arriving.

Witnesses told police that they saw Brewer engaged in a fight with a light-skinned man when another person came up and appeared to help fight Brewer. Witnesses say shots were then fired and the two suspects ran away on foot.

Detectives are continuing to gather information and interview witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe Police Detective Division at 704-282-5769 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.