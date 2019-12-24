Police officers deliver gifts to 4-year-old whose mother was recently murdered

article

A group of police officers came together to try and bring some holiday joy to a little boy in Massachusetts whose mother was murdered last month.

Officers with the Fitchburg Police Department posted photos to Facebook of their recent visit with 4-year-old JJ.

According to WYFF, 26-year-old Kelsey Lynne Clifford was found dead in November and a friend of her boyfriend is facing charges in the case. JJ is now living with his grandparents.

Knowing this would be JJ's first Christmas without his mom, the officers wanted to try and make it special.

A parade of police cars lined up outside of JJ's home on Sunday to visit with the young boy. The officers brought a mountain of presents, including a new bike.

"We were happy to make a Christmas wish come true for a Leominster boy today," the department wrote on Facebook. "JJ loves anything to do with police."

