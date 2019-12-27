Police: Pedestrian hit, killed in Gaston County

article

A person was hit and killed in Gaston County, according to police.

Officers with the Cherryville Police Department responded to the 1400 block of East Church Street just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 26 where a car had hit a pedestrian.

Upon arrivals, officers found that Kelly Marie Mathis had been struck. She was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia where she later died from her injuries.

Officers are in the preliminary stages of the ongoing investigation.