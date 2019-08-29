Police: Person found with gunshot wound in Calvary Church parking lot
One person has been transported to the hospital Monday morning after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they were discovered with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Calvary Church.
Officers were called to the church around 7 a.m., which is located at 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road.
Sources tell FOX 46 Charlotte the person was found shot inside a vehicle in the parking lot following an attempted suicide.
No other information was immediately available.