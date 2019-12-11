Police: Pizza man shot 2 men who tried to rob him

A pizza delivery driver opened fire on two people who tried to rob him in northeast Dallas Tuesday night. One person was left dead.

The shooting happened at the Village Apartments, a large complex near Central Expressway and Southwestern Boulevard.

Dallas police said the pizza man was making a drop-off around 10:15 p.m. and at some point was approached by two suspects attempting to rob him.

He pulled out a handgun and shot both of the suspects. Both were taken to a local hospital where one died. The other is in critical condition.

The pizza delivery driver was not hurt.

Officers responded to the scene and detained a third man for questioning. It’s unclear at this point if he is involved.

Police said they are still investigating and would like to talk to witnesses. They believe there’s a good chance someone heard or saw something.