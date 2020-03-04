Police raid suspected gambling operation in Rowan CO.

article

Not heeding advanced notice given by police officials to shut down operations, a suspected gambling casino in Rowan County was raided on Wednesday, officials said.

Officials in January had warned Granite Quarry Arcade that under no circumstances would they allow any type of suspected illegal gambling to continue, based on tips they had received.

The Sheriff's office swarmed the operation with a warrant based on state laws on Wednesday and discovered 43 gaming machines, and 10 customers. The arcade, located on 304 North Salisbury GQ Avenue, has been a hive for crime, guns, drugs, and robberies, the police report indicated.

Money and a number of computers were also seized during the raid.

This remains an active and open investigation.