Police request public's assistance in finding missing man

Local police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man here in Charlotte.

On Sunday CMPD said Joseph Brown, 77, was last seen by his son around Midnight near Kestrel Court, which is not far from I-77 in north Charlotte.

Brown is described as 5'7", 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket with his name on it, a grey hooded sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath and black dress pants. Brown may be wearing an Army hat. Brown has a known but unspecified health condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to dial 9-1-1.