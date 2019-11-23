Expand / Collapse search

Police respond to shooting at Chester Walmart

Police responded to a shooting at a Chester, SC Walmart on Saturday. No word yet on injuries.

CHESTER, S.C. - A Walmart in Chester, South Carolina is the scene of a shooting that involved an officer on Saturday morning, officials confirmed with Fox 46 News.

The incident occurred at a Walmart location at 1691 J.A. Cochran Bypass and one person was confirmed shot.

It is unclear at this time if a suspect or an officer was the one who was shot.

The Chester Sheriff's Office confirmed that the Walmart has been closed and that pedestrians should avoid the area. SLED is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Fox 46 has a crew en route to the location to get more information.

