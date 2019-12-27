Police: Rock Hill man shot, killed in front yard

article

A man was found shot and killed in the front yard of a Rock Hill home Friday evening.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Calhoun Street just after 8:30 p.m. where a 39-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the front yard of a home.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

Rock Hill PD is continuing to investigate the incident as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Hill police at 803-329-7293.