Police say owner of restaurant where 6 were injured in shooting was warned

New details have been released in the shooting at a popular Salisbury restaurant that left six people injured.

When shots rang out at Thelma’s Down Home Cooking last Saturday, the popular eatery went from restaurant to crime scene.



Police say they warned the restaurant owner about a previous party that also got out of hand.

"The ensuing scene was extremely chaotic as patrons rushed to exit the building,” said Jerry Stokes, Salisbury Chief of Police.

The department says it was already on high alert about the party because of a previous event in August at the same location that required police to help disperse the crowd. On and off-duty officers were already in the parking lot when the shooting happened.

RELATED STORIES

"We had our concerns over what might happen as far as the dispute but we had no idea that there was going to be a shooting that night,” Chief Stokes said.

Advertisement

Out of the six people injured, four of them were Livingstone College students. 21-year-old Ryan Willams, a quarterback for the school, was left paralyzed. Because of the crowd police say he had to be taken to the hospital in the back of a patrol car.

"The officers’ actions likely saved the man’s life due to the scene being so unstable and chaotic for EMS to enter and obviously the need for medical attention," the chief said.

Williams' family released this statement in response to the shooting, saying:

“Our family is extremely overwhelmed by the messages of love and support for Ryan during this time of tragedy. We hope that you will continue to keep him and our family in your prayers as he continues on the road to recovery. We ask that you also respect his wishes for privacy as our family continues to comfort him. We will provide updates on his health at the appropriate time. Again, thank you, #ryanstrong.”

Since the shooting, Rowan County terminated its lease with the restaurant. Police say despite their initial concerns they legally could not shut the party down.

"It was in a properly zoned area and was otherwise compliant with any regulations to operate a business we have no legislative authority to determine business hours," said Chief Stokes.